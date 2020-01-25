Mumbai: Five-year-old sexually assaulted in Matunga

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when the police received a call about the girl lying unconscious at Arora Junction in Matunga

  Jan 25 2020
  • updated: Jan 25 2020, 11:50am ist
A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person at Matunga in Central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when the police received a call about the girl lying unconscious at Arora Junction in Matunga, an official said.

The police rushed the minor to civic-run Sion Hospital, where it was ascertained that she had been sexually assaulted, he said.

The victim's mother was traced and based on her complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The police are working on some leads to nab the accused and have also formed six teams for investigation, the official added.

