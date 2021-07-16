Mumbai Rains Live: Suburban trains, road traffic slow down due to waterlogging

Heavy rains continue in the financial capital of Mumbai on Friday morning as the suburban trains and road traffic was hit due to waterlogging in various parts of the city. Trains are reportedly running 20-25 minutes. Railway tracks at Chunabhatti station were seen inundated. Stay tuned for more updates.
CSMT-Kurla line hit due to rains
An official of the Central Railway said that due to water-logging on tracks near Kurla station in eastern Mumbai, suburban services on the main line (between Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus and Kurla) and the Harbour line (CSMT-Vashi-Panvel) have been affected since morning. (PTI)
A man wades through a waterlogged street with a bicycle after heavy rainfall in Mumbai.
Reuters Photo
Mumbai Rains: Central Railway update at 09.30 am
Mumbai's suburbs report more rainfall
A civic official said that the city has been witnessing downpour since early morning, but its suburbs have reported more rainfall. In three hours ending 7 am, Mumbai's island city recorded 36 mm rainfall, whereas its eastern and western suburbs recorded 75 mm and 73 mm rainfall respectively. (PTI)
A woman walks on a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai.
Suburban trains, road traffic slow down due to waterlogging
