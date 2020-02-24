Namaste Trump in Pics: Trump's visit to India enters second day

Following a raucous welcome in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump is set to sit down to talk business with India on the second day of his two-day trip. Trump is accompanied by First Lady Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and the top brass of his administration.. Here was how the POTUS' day went in photos for you:
Melania Trump visits Delhi schools
Flowers for wreath laying
POTUS and Ram Nath Kovind
Flower petals for all
Planting a tree with the First Lady
Honour guards standing by
A mark of respect
As warm as a hug
Prime Minister NarendraModigreets US President DonaldTrumpwith a hug upon his arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.Trumpis on a two-day visit to India.
A hearty welcome
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad.
Hues, shades vibrance
Participants perform Dandiya, a traditional dance, to welcome U.S. President DonaldTrumpand first lady MelaniaTrumpin Ahmedabad, India.
A packed Motera stadium
"Here is how @POTUS was welcomed in Ahmedabad. During our first meeting at the White House, @realDonaldTrump told me that India has a friend in the White House. He was absolutely correct! Together, we will keep working towards deepening bilateral ties between India & USA," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Circle of life
US President DonaldTrumpand First Lady MelaniaTrumplisten to India's Prime Minister NarendraModi(L) as they sit next to a charkha, or spinning wheel, during their visit at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Speak no evil, see no evil, hear no evil
Prime Minister NarendraModipresents a memento of ‘Three Wise Monkeys’ to US President DonaldTrumpas First Lady MelaniaTrumplooks on, during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Shades of tranquility
Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi, U.S. President DonaldTrumpand first lady MelaniaTrumpvisit the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Put your hands together
US President DonaldTrump(R) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'NamasteTrump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
'A memorable programme'
"A memorable programme at the world's largest cricket stadium.," tweeted PM NarendraModi, on US President Donald Trump's visit.
Embracing differences
US President Donald Trump (L) embraces Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Namaste Trump Rally' at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on February 24, 2020.
You have a friend in me
India's Prime Minister NarendraModi(R) and US President DonaldTrumpleave after attending 'NamasteTrump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
To my great friend: Trump to Modi
In this handout photograph taken and released by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on February 24, 2020, the message US President DonaldTrump's is seen at Gandhi Ashram's visitors book after his visit with First Lady MelaniaTrumpand Indian Prime Minister NarendraModiin Ahmedabad.
Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wifeIvankaTrump visit the Taj Mahal, the 17th century monument to love in Agra.
Take my picture!
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien left, has his picture taken byIvankaTrump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, as they tour the Taj Mahal, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Agra, India.
The Taj Mahal
U.S. President DonaldTrumpand first lady MelaniaTrumptour the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra.