56 cases against MPs, MLAs by filed CBI in 5 years

The CBI has filed 56 cases against MPs and MLAs of 11 parties, including the BJP and the Congress, during the last five years with Andhra Pradesh topping the list with ten cases. Charge sheets have been filed in 22 of these cases.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in written response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to Singh, the conviction rate ranged between 66.90 per cent and 69.83 per cent during this period. In 2017, it was 66.9 per cent while it rose to 68 per cent next year, 69.19 per cent in 2019 and 69.83 per cent in 2020. However, the conviction rate declined to 67.56 per cent.

If Andhra Pradesh topped the list in number of cases registered between 2017 and 2022 till October, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala came second with six each cases followed by West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh with five each and Tamil Nadu with four.

Manipur, Delhi and Bihar with three each cases, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka with two each cases, and Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Lakshadweep with one each case were also in the list.

Besides Congress and BJP, the MLAs and MPs against whom the CBI slapped cases included Trinamool Congress, YSR Congress, AAP, RJD, Samajwadi Party, AIADMK, TDP, JSP and NCP.