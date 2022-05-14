AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs as bulldozer politics heats up

After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozer politics is now heating up in Delhi and political parties are trading barbs against each other.

From Jahangirpuri to Shaheen Bagh, bulldozers are being rolled over encroachments in the national capital.

After the Hanuman Jayanti violence on April 20, bulldozers removed the encroachments in the Jahangirpuri area. After that, the issue snowballed and reached the court, which put a stay on the demolitions.

After the court's verdict, bulldozers stopped in Jahangirpuri but started rolling in Shaheen Bagh. When the CPI(M) moved the Supreme Court about that matter too, expecting similar kind of relief as in Jahangirpuri, the top court reprimanded why a political party has come here.

The apex court refused to listen to the plea and said the case of Jahanguirpuri was different.

"If anybody is having any problem with the anti encroachment drive, then he/she should have moved the High Court first and then to the Supreme Court," the top court had said.

After the issue at Shaheen Bagh took a back seat, the bulldozer started rolling in Madarpur, where stones were pelted at the MCD officials after which police lathicharged the protesters. AAP MLA Amanutullah Khan was arrested in this connection and later he got bail.

BJP leaders claimed that two rooms in AAP's office in Rouse Avenue are illegal and demanded its demolition.

Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor has written a letter in this regard to North NDMC. However, the civic body is yet to respond over the issue.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said: "BJP has wreaked havoc in Delhi. Their men are threatening Delhiites and asking them to provide Rs 5- Rs 10 lakh failing which their houses will be demolished."

The bulldozers are being rolled over the houses of poor, unauthorised colonies, and JJ Colonies but not over the homes of JP leaders or MCD officials who have connived to build these illegal constructions, Pathak added.

Pathak claimed that illegal construction has been made at Adesh Gupta's house.

Pathak alleged that Adesh Gupta has captured the school land and made his office.

"We have officially complained to the Mayor and Commissioner but they don't have the courage to take action," Pathak added.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting of legislators at his residence to discuss anti-encroachment drive.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealing him to stop the BJP-ruled municipal bodies from "destruction in the name of anti encroachment drive".

Sisodia claimed that the Municipal bodies have plan to demolish 63 lakh slums of the national capital.

In the past few days, demolition drive was conducted in Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khayala and Lodhi Colony, among others.