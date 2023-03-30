AAP launches pan-India 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster campaign

AAP launches 'Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao' poster campaign

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the campaign is meant to tell the country that promises made by BJP to citizens 'have not been fulfilled yet'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2023, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 14:05 ist
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest against the central government, outside the BJP office in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a poster campaign with the slogan "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" on Thursday and banners in several languages have been put up across 22 states, the party's national convener Gopal Rai said.

Rai said the campaign was aimed at sending a message across the nation that promises made by the BJP to citizens "have not been fulfilled yet".

Also Read | Karnataka election 2023: AAP releases manifesto in Bengaluru

"This campaign aims at sending the message across the nation about how the BJP has failed to fulfil its promises. Promises made to farmers have not been fulfilled yet. Instead of resolving the problems, the BJP is just trying to end democracy. So far, 22 states have put up these posters in different languages," he said.

Rai further said that from April 10, similar posters would be put up at universities across the nation to make students aware about the campaign.

Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Narendra Modi
Gopal Rai

