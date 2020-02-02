Acid thrown on rape victim in UP's Hapur

PTI
PTI, Hapur,
  • Feb 02 2020, 20:52pm ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2020, 20:52pm ist
Acid was allegedly thrown on a rape victim in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Sunday, police said.

The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused initially pressed them for a compromise and when they refused, he attacked with acid.

They alleged that he targeted the girl's feet and escaped after the incident.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Babugarh police station in-charge Uttam Singh Rathore said the minor was allegedly raped in June 2019.

Police had arrested a man, identified as Dilshad, in the case. 

