Oppn to meet tomorrow after Kharge's words expunged

After Kharge's parts of speech expunged, like-minded Opposition parties to meet on February 13

Kharge said questions will be asked both inside Parliament as well as in the 'people's parliament'

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2023, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 15:02 ist
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: PTI Photo

After Mallikarjun Kharge's parts of speech were expunged and Congress MP Rajani Patil was suspended, the Opposition parties are likely to meet on Monday to devise a strategy.

The meeting of like-minded Opposition parties will take place in Parliament House. Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday had alleged that the Centre was conspiring to hide the truth by exerting undue pressure on the presiding officers.

Also Read | No freedom of speech inside or outside Parliament: Kharge

"The (Narendra) Modi government is conspiring to hide the truth by exerting undue pressure on the presiding officers of both the Houses of the Parliament, and is conspiring to suppress the JPC inquiry demand," Kharge said.

His remarks came after parts of the speech of Rahul Gandhi and Kharge made in the House were expunged by the presiding officers.

He said questions will be asked both inside Parliament as well as in the 'people's parliament'.

"Should there not be an inquiry into the Adani scam? Shouldn't the falling value of LIC's money, invested in Adani's companies, be questioned? Shouldn't questions be asked about the Rs 82,000 crore loan given to Adani by SBI and other banks," he asked

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress 
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

 