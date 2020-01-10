Akhilesh books theatre for 'Chhapaak' special screening

In an apparent bid to express his support for Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday arranged a special screening of her movie 'Chhapaak' for party workers here.

Hundreds of party workers, especially from its women's wing, and other senior leaders watched the first show of the movie at a theatre here, booked by the SP, on Friday, the first day of the release.

''We watched the film to express our support for the acid attack survivors....those, who have given the boycott call, are against the acid attack victims,'' said a senior SP leader after watching the movie.

''BJP stands exposed today...its boycott call has proved that the party's slogan beti bachao, beti padhao is a hoax,'' the leader added.

Several acid attack survivors also watched the movie. Deepika, who had played the character of an acid attack victim trying to rebuild her life, had celebrated her 34th birthday with the acid attack survivors here a few days back.

A few states have also declared tax exemption for the movie.

Deepika expressed solidarity with the JNU students, who had been injured in the attack by masked men inside the varsity campus a few days back. She visited JNU campus to meet the varsity union president Aishe Ghosh angered the BJP leaders.

A saffron outfit even threatened to ransack the theaters and harm the viewers if the movie was released in UP.