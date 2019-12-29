Akhilesh says he will not fill NPR form

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday joined the raging nationwide debate on the National Population Register (NPR) and said that he would not fill the form nor show any paper if and when demanded.

”BJP will not decide if I am an Indian.....I will not show any paper nor will fill the NPR form......SP workers will also do the same”, Akhilesh told reporters here.

He termed the NPR and NRC as an attempt to divert the attention of the people from the pressing issues confronting the nation. “NPR and NRC are against the poor and the minorities”, the SP leader said.

”People want employment....they do not want NPR or NCR...the economy is in the ICU and the government is focusing on its communal agenda “, he added.

Akhilesh said that the BJP did not want the truth to reach the people.

The SP president also criticised the UP police for using excessive force against the people protesting the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and demanded that erring cops be punished.

He claimed that BJP supporters had assaulted the CAA protesters and the cops looked the other way.

Akhilesh said that his party would lend all possible help to those, who had been prosecuted by the police in connection with the CAA protests in different parts of the state. “We will provide every assistance to the people.....our party workers will be in touch with the victims “, he remarked.