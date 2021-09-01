All is not well in J&K: Farooq Abdullah on violence against elected representatives

All is not well in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

  • Sep 01 2021, 23:22 ist
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday debunked the BJP's claim about "all is well in Jammu and Kashmir", saying if that is actually the case, why are its activists being killed in militancy violence.

Addressing a day-long interactive session with National Conference functionaries of Jammu Province at the Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan, Abdullah dwelt upon the overall scenario and also discussed party affairs with senior colleagues.

He made a reference to the acts of violence against elected representatives and called for adequate security to those elected to panchayat raj institutions.

"Their security should not be jeopardised," Abdullah cautioned.

The NC president said the people, especially the youth, are faced with numerous problems as the promises made to them have proved to be hoax.

Unemployment is on the rise, and the educated unemployed are undergoing a phase of despair. The is a need to arrest this trend, he added.

Abdullah, however, expressed optimism about things changing for the better in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the National Conference has to play a vital role in this regard.

He called for further rejuvenating the party at the grassroots level and enhancing public outreach. He said the National Conference cadre has to get further activated to meet the challenges.

"We are passing through the most difficult times, and there is a crucial need of maintaining guard against polarising forces by upholding our unity," Abdullah said, adding that division of the society is inimical to our glorious ethos.

