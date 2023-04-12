BJP govt afraid of general elections: Tejashwi Yadav

All this will continue till 2024, BJP govt afraid of general elections: Tejashwi Yadav after ED questioning

He was questioned for about nine hours at ED's office here in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 12 2023, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 01:33 ist

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Tuesday attacked the Centre after his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, saying all this will continue till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the BJP-led government was "afraid" of the election.

He was questioned for about nine hours at ED's office here in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The 33-year-old son of RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad reached the federal agency's office in central Delhi in a motorcade around 10:45 am.

The agency recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he left the office around 9 pm, officials said. In between, he went for an about hour-long lunch break.

Read | Will provide 3 lakh jobs as promised but BJP not letting us do govt work: Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking with reporters after his questioning, Yadav said, "We had said when our (Mahagathbandhan) government was being formed in Bihar that all this will continue. It will continue till 2024 because they (the BJP) are afraid of 2024."

"Don't want to comment much as everyone knows, it is not a new thing. The same questions are asked and the answers also remain the same, there is nothing new," he said. 

Asserting that there has been no wrongdoing and there was no substance in the case against him, the Bihar deputy chief minister said, "When nothing has happened, what punishment will they give?"

"The People of Bihar and the country know the environment prevailing in the country. The main concern for them (BJP) is Bihar," he said.

The CBI had last month questioned the RJD leader in connection with this case. The ED lodged a separate case under the criminal sections of the PMLA based on the CBI FIR.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ED
Enforcement Directorate
Tejashwi Yadav
India News
Bihar
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion

Uzbekistan invites India EC to witness April referendum

Uzbekistan invites India EC to witness April referendum

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Ups and downs of global nuclear industry

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes

 