Amarinder Singh heads to Delhi, adviser quells rumours of meeting Amit Shah

Days after his unceremonious exit from the government, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will go to Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation about his future course of action. It will be his first visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

In a major development, Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post in the party on Tuesday fuelling more speculations of what is to to come for his political future.

Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress President

Some media reports claimed Amarinder Singh may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi after which Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral clarified the reason for his visit, tweeting Singh was on a 'personal visit' to the national capital.

"Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” Thukral said in the tweet.

Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation. pic.twitter.com/CFVCrvBQ0i — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) September 28, 2021

Amarinder had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated.” Later he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced”.

Also Read | 'Not a stable man': Amarinder Singh on Navjot Singh Sidhu's exit as Punjab Congress chief

He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls. He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action. “You can be old at 40 and young at 80,” he had said, making it clear that he did not see his age as a hurdle.

After Sidhu's resignation, Capt Amarinder Singh, in a sharp retort to his action said that "he (Sidhu) is not a stable man".



I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

Check out the latest DH videos here: