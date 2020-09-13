Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS again

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS,
  • Sep 13 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 11:56 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS on Saturday late night, 12 days after he was discharged from the hospital for post-Covid-19 care.

He was taken to AIIMS around 11 PM after he complained of having breathing trouble.

In a statement, AIIMS said, "as per the advice given at discharge (August 31), he has now been admitted for complete medical check up before the Parliament Session for 1-2 days.



There has been speculation about Shah's health for some time. However, neither the government nor he gave any details regarding his health condition except that he was admitted to the hospital when he contracted the coronavirus last month and later for post Covid-19 care.

While discharging him on August 31, AIIMS had said that he had fully recovered.

Earlier on Aug 18, the 55-year-old top BJP leader was taken to AIIMS after he complained of body ache and fatigue at 2 AM, four days after he was discharged from Medanta Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Shah, who tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2 and admitted to Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, had recovered from Covid-19 on August 14.

Amit Shah
Coronavirus
COVID-19
BJP
AIIMS

