Amit Shah promises 'sky-high' Ram temple in four months

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday promised a grand temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya within four months.

He was addressing an election rally at Pakur in Jharkhand where voting will take place in the fifth and last phase of Assembly polls on December 20.

"You gave us (the BJP) 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand. This, in turn, gave more power to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who could scrap Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, give a befitting reply to Pakistan and enact important legislations in Parliament,” Shah said at the BJP rally.

'Decks cleared'

The BJP chief said the decks have now been cleared for a magnificent Ram temple "touching the sky" in Ayodhya.

"The Supreme Court verdict has come and let me assure you that a massive mandir will come up there within four months," Amit Shah said amid loud cheers from party supporters.

He also asked the people to be on guard against "traitors", alleging that the Congress could neither develop the country and secure its borders nor honour the sentiments of people.

(With inputs from PTI)