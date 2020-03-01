Anyone who tries to violate our borders, harm our troops will face consequences: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who arrived in Kolkata on Sunday amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act said that those who try to violate the country’s borders and harm Indian troops will face consequences. Shah was speaking at a program of NSG in Rajarhat on the eastern fringes of the city.

“We want peace in the world. But we will not allow anyone to disrupt peace in our country. The Narendra Modi government has adapted such a security policy that anyone who tries to violate our borders or harm our troops will have to face consequences,” said Shah.

He also said that the task of implementing the policy of “zero tolerance towards terrorism” adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to be be implemented first and foremost by NSG.

“NSG has the responsibility of instilling fear into the hearts of those who want to divide and harm the country,” said Shah.

The Home Minister said that before India conducted surgical strike and air strike the world only knew about USA and Israel who can avenge the deaths of their troops by entering into the enemies’ territory.

“Before surgical strike the world only knew about USA and Israel who knew how to avenge the deaths of their troops by entering into the enemies’ territory to eliminate them. After surgical and airstrike India has got into the list of such countries,” said Shah.

Earlier in the day the Union Minister was greeted black flags by Left Front workers after his arrival at the Kolkata Airport. The Left workers were agitating against Shah’s visit to Bengal over the CAA issue. They also raised “go back” slogans.

There was heavy police deployment in the area along with several barricades to prevent any untoward incidents.

Shah will address a BJP rally in central Kolkata later in the day.