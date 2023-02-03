'Armchair liberals' stayed away from Bharat Jodo Yatra but pontificated on it: Ramesh's swipe at 'Cong bashers'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday took a swipe at "arm-chair liberals" and "professional Congress bashers" who stayed away from the Bharat Jodo Yatra while continuing to pontificate on it, sharing an animation on them.
Taking to Twitter, Ramesh shared a 40-second animation with a Hindi voice over which shows the "home of an arm-chair liberal". The person is shown sitting on a chair while giving comments on social media, and finally the leg of his chair breaks.
The voice over urges the "arm chair liberal" not to depend on the chair always and "join the struggle".
"Message to the arm-chair liberals, professional Congress bashers and commentators, who stayed away from the Bharat Jodo Yatra while continuing to pontificate on it," Ramesh, Congress' general secretary in-charge communications, tweeted along with the animation.
Message to the arm-chair liberals, professional Congress bashers and commentators, who stayed away from the #BharatJodoYatra while continuing to pontificate on it. pic.twitter.com/dBFOUb91Ju
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 3, 2023
The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra culminated at the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area with unfurling the national flag and a rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium after traversing 12 states and two Union Territories in over 140 days after its launch on September 7 last year, clocking over 4,000 km.
