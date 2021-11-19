Arrogance bowed in front of 'Annadatas': Rahul Gandhi

Arrogance bowed in front of 'Annadatas': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress is jubilant that the farm laws have been withdrawn as Rahul Gandhi had been supporting the farmers

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 19 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 10:57 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

After the Prime Minister announced withdrawal of three farm laws, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has termed it as 'win against injustice and arrogant government'.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Congratulations its win against the injustice, the farmers of the nation have compelled the arrogant govt to bend down through Satyagraha."

The Congress is jubilant that the farm laws have been withdrawn as Rahul Gandhi has been supporting the farmers and demanding the withdrawal.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "The Gandhian form of agitation has shown its strength and compelled the government."

Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "Struggle triumphs, arrogance wilts, Kisan Mazdoor ekta zindabad. Long Live Punjab,Punjabi and Punjabiyat."

Also Read | 'Arrogance loses', 'Kisan-ity prevails': Opposition reacts as govt repeals farm laws

Soon after the Prime Minister's announcement, the Congress was quick to term it as 'a decision taken in view of the forthcoming elections'.

P Chidambaram said, "PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!"

"What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws," he added

The three farm laws that were passed last year have been a cause of widespread agitation with a consortium of farmers staging protests, especially in northwest India and at Delhi's doorsteps and earlier within the national capital too.

The move comes just a couple of months before the elections in states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, which were the epicentres of farmers' agitation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
Farm Bills
Congress
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewellery in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

 