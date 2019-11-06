Ayodhya verdict: Ravi Shankar calls for restraint

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said here on Tuesday that people should exercise restraint when the judgement in the Ayodhya dispute is delivered by the Supreme Court.
Ravi Shankar was part of the mediation panel appointed by the apex court for amicable resolution of the dispute. However, the mediation attempt failed.
"Whatever the decision may be, people should exercise restraint," he said, speaking at a program here on Tuesday evening.
Earlier, speaking at Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, he had said he was hoping for a "satisfactory" judgement in the case.
