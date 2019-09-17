Ayodhya:SC seeks to know timeline for closing arguments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought to know from the Hindu and the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya dispute case, related to Ram temple and Babri Masjid, to inform it about the tentative "time schedule" for concluding their arguments.

On the 25th day of hearing in the over 70-year-old dispute, a five-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Muslim parties, about the time schedule for the conclusion of arguments saying this will enable it to know the time left for writing the judgment.

The CJI, who would demit office on November 17, this year, asked Dhavan to sit with his associates and inform the apex court about the number of days they will take to conclude the arguments.

The bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, asked Dhavan to consult lawyers from other sides as well. Dhavan, arguing for Sunni Waqf Board and others including original litigant M Siddiq on the 8th day, said he also wanted a judgment in this case and he would be very fast in advancing submissions.

The top court said that if the schedule is known, "then we will know how much time we have to write the judgment".