Banning apps not enough, China needs to be given befitting reply: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

A day after the Centre banned 59 Chinese apps, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that just banning some apps will not yield any result.

Addressing media persons at the state secretariat after a cabinet meeting, Banerjee said that China has to be given a 'befitting reply' but Centre has to decide how that will be done.

“Just banning some apps will not give any result. We want to give China a befitting reply. But how we do it that they (Centre) have to decide. Otherwise people of the country may ask what is the government’s stand,” said Banerjee.

She also said that on one hand, India has to be very aggressive and on the other, continue with diplomacy.

However, Banerjee declined to make any further comment, saying that it is an issue of external affairs.

“The China incident is an external affairs issue. We never interfere in such matters. Our party’s stand on this is very clear. We will totally support the Centre’s stand in this regard. But if Centre takes any stand against China, we want that should be fully implemented,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister announced that her government is extending free ration to beneficiaries till June 2021 adding that that the Centre should provide free ration to everyone in the country.