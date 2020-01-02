Bengal CPM to drop inactive senior leaders

Desperate to revive its rickety oganisation, the CPM will decide on the issue of dropping of several inactive senior party leaders from the committee, in its upcoming West Bengal state committee meeting.

The process will be based on the performance of senior leaders in agitations against the Centre and the state government.

Earlier, the state unit had slashed four senior party leader from the state secretariat, the highest decision-making body of the party in Bengal.

“After getting the approval of the central leadership, the state unit has decided to take stern measures to remove inactive elements from the party from both the grassroots and the top level. Like the state secretariat, several senior leaders will be dropped from the state committee,” said a state committee member.

CPM sources also revealed that active participation in party movements and discipline of senior state functionaries will be discussed in the upcoming state committee meeting scheduled to be held in mid-January.

The state leadership has already sent a questionnaire to district units asking for the performance of state committee members in taking part in the party programs, attending party meetings, paying levy and buying the party mouthpiece.

“The final decision regarding the removal of inactive leaders will be taken in the state committee meeting. The inclusion of new members in the committee will also be discussed in the meeting,” CPM sources said.