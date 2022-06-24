BJP awaits final outcome amid fight within Shiv Sainiks

BJP awaits final outcome amid political fight within Shiv Sena

BJP, which is allegedly being held responsible for the political turmoil within Shiv Sena, has termed the political crisis as the latter's 'internal party affairs'

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2022, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 12:12 ist
Of the 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena, two-thirds, that is more than 37 party MLAs, have owed allegiance to Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP is waiting for the final outcome out of the political fight between the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and dissident Sena MLAs led by rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, which has fast snowballed into a political fight over who will now lead the party.

Of the 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena, two-thirds, that is more than 37 party MLAs, have owed allegiance to Shinde, who is now claiming that more than 40 MLAs of the party are firmly supporting him, and many more MLAs are likely to join him in the next few days.

Accusing Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning the ideology of Hindutva, Shinde is now asserting his claim on Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy, the real Shiv Sena and even the party's election symbol.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra, on Thursday defended Thackeray and accused the BJP of plotting the political ruckus within the Shiv Sena.

Also Read: We are real Shiv Sena: Party rebel Eknath Shinde on disqualification demand

However, the BJP, which is allegedly being held responsible for the political turmoil within Shiv Sena, has termed the political crisis as the latter's "internal party affairs".

Speaking on the political slugfest within the Shiv Sena, the saffron party said that sooner or later such a crisis was bound to happen within the Shiv Sena, which compromised Hindutva for staying in power in Maharashtra.

From the beginning, the BJP has called the MVA government as an "unholy alliance", while saying that the people of Maharashtra had given the mandate to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government, but Uddhav Thackeray betrayed the BJP to become the Chief Minister and instead formed an alliance with the Congress and the NCP.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which was deceived by NCP chief's nephew Ajit Pawar earlier in 2020 is trying to make political moves cautiously this time and is waiting for the final outcome of the ongoing fight within the Shiv Sena.

Also Read: Shinde in video claims ‘national party assured to help’

The BJP is also awaiting the final decision of Uddhav Thackeray over Eknath Shinde's offer wherein the latter had advised the Maharashtra Chief Minister to break alliance with the NCP and Congress and again form the government with the BJP.

Several BJP leaders believe that if both the MVA government and the Shiv Sena collapse and if there is no other way to save them, then Uddhav Thackeray might again join hands with old ally BJP.

This is why the BJP high command is maintaining silence despite sharp political attacks and allegations levelled against them by Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, NCP's Sharad Pawar as well as the Congress leaders.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde
MVA
Sharad Pawar
Congress
NCP
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 