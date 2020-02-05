BJP buoyant over setting Ram Temple Trust

BJP is buoyant over setting of Ram Temple a day before election campaign for Delhi comes to a close and three days before it goes to polls.

While a meeting of Union Cabinet gave its nod to the “historic decision” to set up the ‘Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' just four days before the three-month deadline set by the Supreme Court was about to expire, none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself announced the Cabinet decision in Lok Sabha of a broad scheme for the building of a grand and magnificent Ram temple.

The announcement made nearly three months after the Supreme Court had given the judgment on November 9 last year giving the disputed land to the Hindu side for temple construction is expected to give a boost to the BJP in February 8 Delhi polls in which the saffron party has already made protests at Muslim locality of Shaheen Bagh a major flashpoint of its poll campaign.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is the party the in-charge for Delhi polls, however, said it would be incorrect to link the Cabinet decision to the Delhi Assembly polls.

BJP President J P Nadda greeted the government for transfer of acquired 67 acres of land to the trust for construction of a temple hailing the decision as one “which has taken care of honour of all Indians.”

Nadda also highlighted that the independent 15-member Trust that will oversee the construction of the temple will also have a representative from dalit community and said it has given strength to “social harmony”.

Reacting cautiously, the main Opposition party Congress reminded that it had welcomed the Supreme Court decision and hoped “politics over Lord Ram should end. Seeking votes on behalf of Lord Ram should end as it is a matter of faith”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal welcomed the decision and said, “I want them to make more announcements today as well as tomorrow and there is no problem” when asked about the decision coming just three days before polls.

Latching on to the announcement, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal, trained guns on Rahul Gandhi and Congress saying they have all the rights to oppose the site of Lord Ram (ShriRamdhaam) but he should say something at least or even that only after elections.

Calling Congress leaders “supporters of Babar and those against Lord Ram (Babarvaadion and Ramdrohion), Bansal said he understands their pain but not silence. “There is nothing like any emergency today. Yes there are polls in Delhi but you have nothing to do with that. Even then the silence,” Bansal said.

VHP Working President Alok Kumar said that the work for Ram Temple construction should begin immediately and the government should ensure monetary or otherwise contribution and participation of all Ram Bhakts. VHP also called for nationwide Shobha Yatras by Hindus during the period of Ram Mahotsava between March 25 and April 8.