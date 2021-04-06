BJP goes to EC over Stalin's alleged comment on PM Modi

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 02:22 ist
BJP leaders leave after a meeting with the Election Commission, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Monday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader M K Stalin’s alleged comment, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distributing money among voters in Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly polls.

Stalin, according to the BJP, said in an election rally at Jayankondam in Ariyalur on April 2 that the PM had a couple of days ago visited Dharapuram “with bundles of money bags”. “He gave those bundles in Dharapuram. Tomorrow Amit Shah will be coming. He will also come with bundles of money bags,” Stalin was quoted by the BJP.

The BJP urged the EC to act against Stalin for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct with his “unverified” and “baseless” allegation against the Prime Minister and the Union home minister. The party reiterated its request to the EC for action against the DMK leader Udaynidhi Stalin for “spreading lies and casting false allegations” against Modi, blaming him for the death of Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

BJP
Election Commission
M K Stalin
DMK
Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Narendra Modi

