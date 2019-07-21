BJP indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that BJP was trying to topple the government in Karnataka and several other states by means of horse-trading.



“They are trying to topple governments in Karnataka, Goa, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh by horse-trading. They should remember that may get toppled themselves,” said Banerjee. At the end of her speech, Banerjee also raised the slogan “Down with horse-trading”.



Her comments come at a time when a tug-of-war is going on in Karnataka over the resignation of Congress and JD(S) MLAs.



Banerjee also said that she will urge the State Election Commission to do away with EVMs and bring back ballot papers in the local polls.



Addressing the Trinamool Congress (TMC) mega Martyrs' Day rally in central Kolkata, Banerjee described the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a history.



She asked how the BJP got almost the same number of seats which they claimed before the election results were declared.



“I still think the 2019 elections is a mystery. How did they (BJP) get almost the same number of seats which they said they would get. I will urge the State Election Commission to conduct local polls using ballot papers,” said Banerjee.



In a bid to counter the BJP’s allegation against TMC leaders of taking cut money (bribe to access government schemes), Banerjee demanded that the BJP return the black money to the public which they promised to do.

Banerjee also said that her party will launch a movement demanding the return of black money from BJP leaders in West Bengal.