BJP leaders make a beeline to exit door in Punjab

Fearing backlash over the farmers' issue, BJP leaders in Punjab are making a beeline to the exit door as assembly elections loom over the horizon.

Over the past few days, former MLAs and former ministers have quit the BJP to join rival parties, feeling the heat of the farmers' agitation and the Modi government's cold shoulder to the demand for repeal of the three farm laws.

Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year and farmers' demand for repeal of the three farm laws is expected to be a key issue in the campaign.

Former Punjab minister and BJP leader Anil Joshi, who was expelled from the party, joined the Akali Dal, while two-term MLA Sukhpal Singh Nannu too announced his decision to quit the BJP.

Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal appointed Joshi as a senior vice president of the party and also declared his candidature for the assembly polls next year.

Joshi was expelled from the BJP in July for speaking against the state unit of the party.

Besides Joshi, former MLA Sukhjit Kaur, former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state chief Mohit Gupta and former deputy mayor of Ludhiana R D Sharma also joined the Akali Dal.

Both Joshi and Nannu were critical of the BJP's handling of the farmers' protests against the three farm laws.

Farmer leaders from Punjab have stepped up protests against BJP leaders in the state, by preventing them from attending public functions and even stopping them from venturing out of their homes.

The Punjab elections are set to be a four-cornered fight with Akali Dal, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party trying to unseat the Congress government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.