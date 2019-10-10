BJP MLA demands ban on 'Bigg Boss'

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Ghaziabad Nand Kishor Gurjar wrote to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday, asking him to stop the telecast of Big Boss with immediate effect.

In the letter, he alleged that the show was "spreading vulgarity and hurting the social morality of the country".

"The show is against the culture and values of the country and has obscene content," Gujjar said in the letter. "The makers of the show are trying to create objectionable content by making Muslims and Brahmins bed partners."

The lawmaker urged Javadekar to keep a check on content that airs on television to prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier, the Brahmin Mahasabha had also asked for the show to be banned.