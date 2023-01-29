BJP names Papiya Datta for Agartala Assembly seat in Tripura

BJP names Papiya Datta for Agartala Assembly seat

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Jan 29 2023, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 21:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The ruling BJP in Tripura on Sunday announced the name of Papiya Datta, state general secretary of the saffron party, as its nominee for the prestigious Agartala Assembly, a senior leader said.

With this, the BJP has announced candidates for all the 55 constituencies it will contest in the February 16 Assembly elections. There are a total 60 Assembly seats in Tripura.

A prominent leader of BJP's Mohila Morcha, Datta is set to take on heavyweight candidate of the Congress and sitting MLA Sudip Roy Barman from Agartala constituency.

“The party has declared Papiya Datta as its candidate for Agartala constituency completing the process for nomination. Tomorrow, the party candidates accompanied by the senior party leaders will submit their nomination papers”, party vice president Rebati Tripura said.

The Agartala constituency is being currently held by the sole Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who won the seat in a by-poll a few months after quitting the saffron party.

“My nomination for the Agartala constituency is symbolic because all BJP workers will work relentlessly to ensure the victory of the saffron party. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national president JP Nadda and state leaders for reposing faith in me”, Datta told newspersons at the party headquarters.

“I am confident that we will win the election to the Agartala Assembly constituency with the blessings of electors' ', Datta, who will be trying her luck in the electoral race for the first time, said.

The saffron party has given five seats to its ally- Indigenous People's Party (IPFT) as part of its seat-sharing deal.

The IPFT has also announced candidates for the five Assembly constituencies, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Out of four sitting MLAs, only two legislators- Prem Kumar Reang, the party president and Prasanta Debbarma were given tickets for the second time while the party has fielded three new nominees for the upcoming elections.

The last date for making nominations will be on Monday while scrutiny will be done on January 31 and February 2 will be the last date of withdrawal of nominations.

