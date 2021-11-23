BJP targets Congress over UPA govt's response after 26/11 attacks

BJP targets Cong over UPA govt's response after 26/11

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 14:50 ist
BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. Credit: IANS Photo

Citing reported excerpts of senior Congress leader Manish Tewari's new book, the BJP on Tuesday alleged that the grand old party-led UPA government put the national security at stake by not responding strongly after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said this confirms that the UPA government was "useless".

According to reports, Tewari, who was a Union minister in the UPA government, has criticised the erstwhile dispensation for not actioning "a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11" in his book -- '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India'.

Also read: 'Govt should have acted after 26/11 Mumbai attacks': Congress back in hot seat as Manish Tewari's book stirs row

Bhatia said Tewari's book confirms that the "Congress-led UPA government was insensitive, useless and was even not concerned about national security".

The UPA government had put the national security at stake, he alleged.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Tewari, MP from Anandpur Sahib, said that his book will be available in the market very soon.

As many as 166 people were killed in the Mumbai terror attacks carried out by 10 Pakistani terrorists at different places in the city. The attacks began on November 26, 2008, and went on till November 29.

Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was captured alive, was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012. 

