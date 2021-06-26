BJP top brass hold meeting to discuss poll strategy ahead of multiple state elections

Setting the ball rolling for strategy and preparations ahead of upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa and Manipur, BJP chief J P Nadda and senior ministers of the Modi government on Saturday held a meeting at the party headquarters

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union Ministers such as Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Nirmala Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Baijayant Jay Panda, Mansukh Lal Mandaviya. The meeting gains significance ahead of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle in the Union government as well as a party overhaul, including elections in the party's apex decision-making body -- the BJP Parliamentary Board.

The party also announced new state chiefs for Assam, which the BJP won for the second time this year, and election-facing Manipur. Bhabesh Kalita and Sharda Devi will head the Assam and Manipur units, respectively. Kalita replaces Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who has become a minister in the newly-formed government in the state led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, while Sharda Devi succeeds Saikhom Tikendra Singh, who succumbed to Covid-19 last month.

The meeting, which also took stock of Covid-19 relief work being done by BJP workers across the country, with special focus on poll-bound states, is the first such marathon high-level exercise aimed at forward movement before the polls at a time when there are indications of attempts to forge a larger opposition unity.

Many BJP leaders, who are handling organisational charges, also took part in the meeting, which comes after several small group meetings held by senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, who appear keen on addressing the dissent in several poll-going states, including UP, and find allies to shore up their vote base.

Barring Congress-ruled Punjab, where the contest could now be triangular, BJP is in power in all other states. The BJP's erstwhile ally in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal, has tied with the BSP, while the Congress state unit is marred by internal dissension. In UP , questions have been raised about Covid management by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Winning UP, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats, is crucial for BJP, especially with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Besides having the parliamentary constituency of the Prime Minister, UP has three Hindu temple towns -- Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi, pivotal to the Hindutva politics of BJP.