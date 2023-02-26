BJP tweets video clip of Rahul Gandhi's speech to mock his slip of tongue on 'satyagrah'

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh shared a clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's slip of tongue during a speech on the last day of his party's 85th plenary session in which he described 'satyagarh' as the route to "satta" (power).

Gandhi, however, immediately corrected it and said it means never leave the path of "satya" (truth).

Former minister and state BJP spokesperson Rajesh Munat tweeted the clip and asked Gandhi to learn the meaning, pronunciation and expression of 'satyagrah'.

Gandhi in his speech said, “Mahatma Gandhi talked about satyagrah. What is its meaning? Satyagrah means never leave the route to 'satta' (power)." He, however, corrected it immediately and said, “Sorry, it means never leave the path of truth. There is a new word for the RSS and BJP." "We (Congress) are satyagrahi and they are 'sattagrahi'. They can do anything for power. They can collude with anyone and bow down before anyone for power. This is their truth..,” Gandhi claimed.

सत्याग्रह का अर्थ , उच्चारण और भाव तो सीख लीजिये @RahulGandhi जी ! हमे न सिखाएं ! @BJP4India ने देश की जनता के साथ कई वर्षों तक कांग्रेस की नीतियों के खिलाफ सत्याग्रह किया है!

गलती से आपके मन की बात जुबां पर आ ही गई..कांग्रेस का एक ही मंत्र है "सत्ता के रास्ते को कभी मत छोड़ो" pic.twitter.com/3fO4uF1taF — Rajesh munat (@RajeshMunat) February 26, 2023

Mocking Gandhi, Munat tweeted, “Learn the meaning, pronunciation and expression of Satyagraha @RahulGandhi ji! Don't teach us! @BJP4India has done satyagraha against the policies of Congress for many years along with the people of the country. What was on your mind, by mistake it came out through your words..Congress has only one mantra 'never leave the path of power'."

The 85th plenary session of the Congress is being held in Nava Raipur in Chhattisgarh.