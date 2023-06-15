BJP's politics of hatred burned Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

BJP's politics of hatred burned Manipur: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing India and questioned his silence on the tension in Manipur.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 15 2023, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 20:54 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP over sectarian violence in Manipur alleging its politics of hatred has burned the eastern state and left several dead.

"Let's shut this 'Nafrat ka Bazaar' and open a 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in every heart in Manipur," he said.

Also Read: Why is the peace process in jeopardy in violence-hit Manipur? 

Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing India and questioned his silence on the tension in Manipur as he demanded an all-party delegation to be sent to Manipur for restoration of peace.

"BJP's politics of hatred has burnt Manipur for over 40 days leaving more than a hundred people dead. The PM has failed India and is completely silent," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Fresh violence erupted on Thursday in Manipur, which had been observing a fragile calm since May 3, when a clash between various communities left several dead and loss of property worth crores.

