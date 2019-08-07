Budget Session 2019: Parliament report card

The last day of the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha ended Tuesday while Wednesday was the last sitting day of the Rajya Sabha. Statistics provided by PRS India, which tracks the functioning of the Indian Parliament, showed that a number of records were set during the session, which lasted from June 17, 2019, to Aug. 7, 2019, consequently making it the most productive session in all these years.

Both Houses of Parliament clocked more than 100% productivity.

This Budget session recorded 281 working hours, the highest number of working hours in the Lok Sabha in the past 20 years.

In all, 36% of the questions were answered orally by ministers in the Lok Sabha, again the highest number produced in 20 years, according to PRS India. The Lok Sabha introduced and passed 28 Bills, none of which were referred to standing committees, while the Rajya Sabha introduced five Bills. The Lower House spent 46% of its time in this process, while the Upper House spent 51%.

A division of votes took place on 21% of the Bills passed, which translates to seven each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The demand for grants by various ministries was not always discussed, with 80% of them being guillotined, according to PRS India.

Another positive statistic to emerge from the Budget Session was that 96% of the women MPs took part in proceedings, as well as 94% of first-time MPs. In total, 30 bills were passed by both Houses, all of them being introduced in this session.









Bill Title Lok Sabha Passage Date Rajya Sabha Passage Date Ministry The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 7/25/2019 7/30/2019 Law and Justice The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 6/27/2019 7/2/2019 AYUSH The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 6/28/2019 7/1/2019 Home Affairs The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/4/2019 7/8/2019 Law and Justice The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 6/26/2019 6/27/2019 Commerce and Industry The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019 7/1/2019 7/3/2019 Human Resource Development The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/2/2019 7/4/2019 Health and Family Welfare The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/3/2019 7/8/2019 Health and Family Welfare The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019 7/10/2019 7/18/2019 Law and Justice The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019 7/18/2019 7/23/2019 Finance The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 7/24/2019 8/2/2019 Home Affairs The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/15/2019 7/17/2019 Home Affairs The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/19/2019 7/22/2019 Home Affairs The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019 7/30/2019 8/6/2019 Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 7/31/2019 8/6/2019 Housing and Urban Affairs The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/12/2019 7/16/2019 Human Resource Development The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019 8/2/2019 7/16/2019 Civil Aviation The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/23/2019 7/31/2019 Road Transport, Highways and Shipping The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 8/1/2019 7/18/2019 Law and Justice The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2019 7/17/2019 7/23/2019 Finance The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 8/1/2019 7/24/2019 Women and Child Development The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019 7/24/2019 7/29/2019 Finance The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/22/2019 7/25/2019 Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019 7/29/2019 8/1/2019 Health and Family Welfare The Code on Wages, 2019 7/30/2019 8/2/2019 Labour and Employment The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 8/1/2019 7/29/2019 Finance The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019 7/29/2019 8/2/2019 Law and Justice The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019 7/26/2019 7/30/2019 Finance The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019 8/5/2019 8/6/2019 Law and Justice The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 8/6/2019 8/5/2019 Home Affairs

Ten bills introduced in the current session are pending. Some were passed in one of the Houses, while others have not yet passed either House.







Bill Title Introduced in Status The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 Rajya Sabha Passed by Rajya Sabha The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Lok Sabha Pending The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Rajya Sabha Passed by RS The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 Lok Sabha Passed by LS The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Lok Sabha Passed by LS The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019 Lok Sabha Pending The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 Lok Sabha Passed by LS The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 Lok Sabha Passed by LS The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019 Lok Sabha Passed by LS The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 Lok Sabha Pending

Both Houses spent most of the hours discussing legislative actions, which includes discussions on various Bills introduced and their subsequent passing/non-passing.

The session also recorded the highest number of questions answered orally by ministers, with 179 in the Lok Sabha and 152 in the Rajya Sabha.

A total of 3 hours and 41 minutes were spent on Calls for Attention - wherein the MPs presented the motions. The Motion of Thanks consumed 13 hours and 45 minutes of the session's time.

The final status of the session stands like this: