Budget Session 2019: Parliament report card

The last day of the Budget Session in the Lok Sabha ended Tuesday while Wednesday was the last sitting day of the Rajya Sabha. Statistics provided by PRS India, which tracks the functioning of the Indian Parliament, showed that a number of records were set during the session, which lasted from June 17, 2019, to Aug. 7, 2019, consequently making it the most productive session in all these years.
Both Houses of Parliament clocked more than 100% productivity.
This Budget session recorded 281 working hours, the highest number of working hours in the Lok Sabha in the past 20 years.
In all, 36% of the questions were answered orally by ministers in the Lok Sabha, again the highest number produced in 20 years, according to PRS India. The Lok Sabha introduced and passed 28 Bills, none of which were referred to standing committees, while the Rajya Sabha introduced five Bills. The Lower House spent 46% of its time in this process, while the Upper House spent 51%.
A division of votes took place on 21% of the Bills passed, which translates to seven each in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The demand for grants by various ministries was not always discussed, with 80% of them being guillotined, according to PRS India.
Another positive statistic to emerge from the Budget Session was that 96% of the women MPs took part in proceedings, as well as 94% of first-time MPs. In total, 30 bills were passed by both Houses, all of them being introduced in this session.
|
Bill Title
|
Lok Sabha Passage Date
|
Rajya Sabha Passage Date
|
Ministry
|The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019
|7/25/2019
|7/30/2019
|Law and Justice
|The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|6/27/2019
|7/2/2019
|AYUSH
|The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|6/28/2019
|7/1/2019
|Home Affairs
|The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/4/2019
|7/8/2019
|Law and Justice
|The Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|6/26/2019
|6/27/2019
|Commerce and Industry
|The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019
|7/1/2019
|7/3/2019
|Human Resource Development
|The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/2/2019
|7/4/2019
|Health and Family Welfare
|The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/3/2019
|7/8/2019
|Health and Family Welfare
|The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2019
|7/10/2019
|7/18/2019
|Law and Justice
|The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2019
|7/18/2019
|7/23/2019
|Finance
|The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019
|7/24/2019
|8/2/2019
|Home Affairs
|The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/15/2019
|7/17/2019
|Home Affairs
|The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/19/2019
|7/22/2019
|Home Affairs
|The Consumer Protection Bill, 2019
|7/30/2019
|8/6/2019
|Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
|The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019
|7/31/2019
|8/6/2019
|Housing and Urban Affairs
|The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/12/2019
|7/16/2019
|Human Resource Development
|The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|8/2/2019
|7/16/2019
|Civil Aviation
|The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/23/2019
|7/31/2019
|Road Transport, Highways and Shipping
|The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|8/1/2019
|7/18/2019
|Law and Justice
|The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2019
|7/17/2019
|7/23/2019
|Finance
|The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|8/1/2019
|7/24/2019
|Women and Child Development
|The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2019
|7/24/2019
|7/29/2019
|Finance
|The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/22/2019
|7/25/2019
|Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions
|The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019
|7/29/2019
|8/1/2019
|Health and Family Welfare
|The Code on Wages, 2019
|7/30/2019
|8/2/2019
|Labour and Employment
|The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|8/1/2019
|7/29/2019
|Finance
|The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019
|7/29/2019
|8/2/2019
|Law and Justice
|The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|7/26/2019
|7/30/2019
|Finance
|The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2019
|8/5/2019
|8/6/2019
|Law and Justice
|The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019
|8/6/2019
|8/5/2019
|Home Affairs
Ten bills introduced in the current session are pending. Some were passed in one of the Houses, while others have not yet passed either House.
|
Bill Title
|
Introduced in
|
Status
|The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019
|Rajya Sabha
|Passed by Rajya Sabha
|The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|Lok Sabha
|Pending
|The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|Rajya Sabha
|Passed by RS
|The Dam Safety Bill, 2019
|Lok Sabha
|Passed by LS
|The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|Lok Sabha
|Passed by LS
|The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019
|Lok Sabha
|Pending
|The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019
|Lok Sabha
|Passed by LS
|The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019
|Lok Sabha
|Passed by LS
|The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill, 2019
|Lok Sabha
|Passed by LS
|The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019
|Lok Sabha
|Pending
Both Houses spent most of the hours discussing legislative actions, which includes discussions on various Bills introduced and their subsequent passing/non-passing.
The session also recorded the highest number of questions answered orally by ministers, with 179 in the Lok Sabha and 152 in the Rajya Sabha.
A total of 3 hours and 41 minutes were spent on Calls for Attention - wherein the MPs presented the motions. The Motion of Thanks consumed 13 hours and 45 minutes of the session's time.
The final status of the session stands like this: