Anti-India vision won't change: Yogi's dig at I.N.D.I.A

By using different name their divisive, anti-India vision will not end: Adityanath's dig at INDIA alliance

Last week, 26 opposition parties formed a front -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 26 2023, 05:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 05:49 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took a jibe at the opposition's recently formed alliance INDIA, saying that by using a different name, their "divisive and anti-India vision will not end".

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for Rs 6 crore sports complex in Gorakhpur

Last week, 26 opposition parties formed a front -- Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) -- to unitedly take on the ruling BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

"If a crow names itself swan, it will not be able to pick the pearl. If the new moon is renamed full moon, it will not become full of light. Similarly, by using the name INDIA, the divisive and anti-India vision will not end," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi

In another tweet in English, he said, "Changing your name will not change your game! It's INDIA Vs I.N.D.I.A."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Politics
Yogi Adityanath
BJP
I.N.D.I.A
Opposition

