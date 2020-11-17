C T Ravi demands JNU be renamed after Swami Vivekananda days after PM Modi unveils statue on campus

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has courted controversy by calling for renaming the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after Swami Vivekananda.

"Swami Vivekananda stood for the idea of Bharat," Ravi said in a social media post.

"It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat". His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat". It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come," Ravi tweeted.

It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat". His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat". It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 16, 2020

Ravi, who was recently made as the party incharge General Secretary for Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu, made the demand just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of the 19th-century spiritual leader on the JNU campus.

Established in 1969, the university is named after India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga, National BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also supported demand by Ravi.