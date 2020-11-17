C T Ravi demands JNU be renamed after Swami Vivekananda

C T Ravi demands JNU be renamed after Swami Vivekananda days after PM Modi unveils statue on campus

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2020, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 21:06 ist
C T Ravi. Credit: DH File photo

 BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi has courted controversy by calling for renaming the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after Swami Vivekananda.

"Swami Vivekananda stood for the idea of Bharat," Ravi said in a social media post.

"It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat". His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat". It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come," Ravi tweeted.

Ravi, who was recently made as the party incharge General Secretary for Maharashtra, Goa and Tamil Nadu, made the demand just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of the 19th-century spiritual leader on the JNU campus.

Established in 1969, the university is named after India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Bagga, National BJP spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also supported demand by Ravi.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
C T Ravi
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Swami Vivekananda
Narendra Modi
Education

What's Brewing

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Building blocks of life can form long before stars

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

 