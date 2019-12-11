CAB: Chidambaram dares Govt to lay opinion of law dept

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 is an “insidious” and “patently unconstitutional” legislation whose fate would now be decided by the judiciary, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Participating in a debate on the controversial legislation, Chidambaram dared the Union Government to lay in the House the opinion expressed by the Union Law Ministry, the Home Ministry officials and the Attorney General on a bevy of contentious questions associated with the bill.

“How do you group three countries? How do you identify the six religious groups? Out of three Abrahamic religions, why you have included only Christianity leaving out the Islam and Judaism? Why Sri Lankan Hindus and Bhutanese Christians are excluded? What's your exclusion and inclusion criteria? Why only religious persecution is considered and not political and linguistic persecution?” questioned the former minister, seeking an answer from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present in the House.

Rajya Sabha MP, Shri @PChidambaram_IN asks several poignant questions on the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill. #CABseBharatBachao pic.twitter.com/dDBb9U1ZOU — Congress (@INCIndia) December 11, 2019

“The proposed legislation violates three fundamental principles of Article 14 – (1) equality before law (2) unreasonable classification and (3) arbitrariness,” he said. “Arbitrariness is writ large on the face of the bill. I dare the government to lay the opinion of the law department.”

The bill that seeks to grant citizenship to minorities belonging to six religions from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, was passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this week.

"We should bring our collective wisdom and common sense to say if this Bill is Constitutional or not. What we are doing is pushing the issue to the lap of the judges. The judges are, respectable people, but they are unelected (sic). Unelected judges and unelected lawyers will ultimately decide whether what we do is Constitutional or not. This is a slap on the face of the Parliament. Parliamentarians are asked to do something unconstitutional, and then the baby is passed on to the judiciary," said the Congress leader.

“It is an insidious bill. The executives were complicit (in drafting the bill) and the legislature has been invited to pass something unconstitutional. Hopefully, the judiciary will strike it down,” he stressed.