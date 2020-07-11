Champion of untruth: Rahul Gandhi on Modi's 'largest solar park' claim

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing him as ‘champion of untruth’ for his claim that the 750MW Rewa Solar Power Project was the biggest in Asia, comments that drew a sharp retort from the BJP.

“Asatyagrahi (champion of untruth),” Rahul said on Twitter referring to Modi’s speech on Friday about Rewa scripting history by being home to Asia’s biggest solar power project.

Soon after Rahul’s tweet attack, Congress leaders pointed out the 2000 MW Pavagada Solar Park in Karnataka and 2450 MW Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan were almost thrice the size of Rewa Solar Power Project.

“2000 MW Pavagada Mega Solar Project is the pride of Karnataka. It isn't about me or my party, Pavagada project is an achievement of the people of the state,” Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar said. Shivakumar was the power minister in Karnataka when the power plant was inaugurated in 2018.

Congress also dug out comments made by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in January acknowledging Pavagada Solar Park as the world’s largest solar park.

As the Congress piled on with the attack, BJP General Secretary B L Santosh hit back at “some great brains” in Karnataka Congress asking them to understand the difference between a Solar Plant and a Solar Park.

“Some great brains of Karnataka Congress are ridiculing Union Government for calling Rewa Solar Plant as Asia’s biggest. They tell that Pavagada is biggest. Somebody educate them the difference between Solar Plant & Solar Park. Rewa is plant & Pavagada is park,” Santosh said.

“Why would the PM misinform public? But this isn’t the first time that the PM has been twisting facts to falsely claim credit. This Govt is heavily dependent on creating false narratives to suit their agenda,” senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.