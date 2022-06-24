Chandrabhaga and Eknath: Contrasting Shindes of Shiv Sena

One Shinde stands firm behind Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray even as a revolt led by another Shinde threatens to oust the MVA dispensation in the state.

Octogenarian Chandrabhaga Shinde aka 'Fire Aaji' has extended her support to the Thackeray-clan while Thane strongman Eknath Shinde's rebellion is making headlines.

Chandrabhaga has earned the sobriquet of 'Fire Aaji', as she sat in protests under scorching sun in April during the Hanuman Chalisa row. During the protests, she quoted a viral dialogue from the movie Pushpa, “Jhukega nahi (won’t bow down)” prompting Sena workers to call her ‘Fire Aaji (grandmother)’.

Hours after Thackeray moved from Varsha - the Chief Minister's bungalow - to Matoshree, 'Fire Aaji' visited the family's private residence and extended support to Thackeray.

Chandrabhaga, who comes from a humble Marathi background is a die-hard follower of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

Also Read: Sena's count in Assembly dwindles, but Raut 'confident' of rebels supporting MVA in floor test

“We are inspired by Balasaheb…. We heard what has happened and Uddhav saheb has offered to resign as Maharashtra Chief Minister…I have come here to support him,” she said emotionally. “It is our duty to support Uddhav saheb.”

Ever since the Shiv Sena was formed on 19 June, 1966, the Bhoiwada resident, has been a supporter of the saffron regional party which espouses the cause of the Marathi manoos and Hindutva.

In April, Chandrabhaga, donning a saffron saree, was present and seen raising slogans outside Matoshree to protest against the call given by Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and Badnera MLA Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the Thackeray’s house.

To reciprocate, Uddhav skipped the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and visited the home of 'Fire Aaji', with his family. An emotional Thackeray had then said: “When Balasaheb left, he left this legacy… these are Shiv Sainiks. Don't go by her age, our Aaji is like a member of Yuva Sena. The Shiv Sainiks give me strength, we draw inspiration from them."