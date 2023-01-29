Changing names won't solve country's problems: Mayawati on renaming of Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens

A day after the Rashtrapati Bhavan's famed Mughal Gardens was renamed as 'Amrit Udyan', BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday took a dig at the government, asking if the "problems" of the country and its people will go away by changing names.

The gardens, a horticultural paradise in the sprawling premises of the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, is spread over 15 acres and boasts of over 150 varieties of roses, and tulips, Asiatic lilies, daffodils and other ornamental flowers.

Also Read | Mughal Gardens renamed: Spread over 15 acres, a horticultural paradise in Prez Estate

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "Except for a handful of people, all the people of the country are suffering from a stressful life due to high inflation, poverty and unemployment etc, and instead of focusing on resolving these problems, attempt to divert people's attention through conversion, renaming, boycott and hate speeches are unfair and sad."

2. ताज़ा घटनाक्रम में राष्ट्रपति भवन के मशहूर मुग़ल गार्डेन का नाम बदलने से क्या देश व यहाँ के करोड़ों लोगों के दिन-प्रतिदिन की ज्वलन्त समस्यायें दूर हो जाएंगी। वरना फिर आम जनता इसे भी सरकार द्वारा अपनी कमियों व विफलताओं पर पर्दा डालने का प्रयास ही मानेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 29, 2023

On Saturday, while the BJP said the renaming of the iconic gardens shreds yet another symbol of colonialism, opposition parties advised the government to focus on creating jobs and controlling inflation instead.

In a another tweet, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati said, "Will changing the name of the famous Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan solve the burning day-to-day problems of the country and crores of people here."

"Else, the general public will consider this as an attempt by the government to cover up its shortcomings and failures," she said.