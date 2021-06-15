Chirag Paswan removed as LJP party chief

Chirag Paswan has been removed as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief. Lok Sabha Secretariate has named Pashupati Kumar Paras as the Leader of LJP in place of Chirag Paswan.
The development comes a day after five of the six Lok Janshakti Party MPs in Lok Sabha had joined hands against their leader Chirag Paswan and had elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's late father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in his place, causing a big churn in Bihar politics.
Chirag Paswan shared a letter written to his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras in March this year in which he said how his uncle's anger at Chirag becoming party President had saddened his father.
पापा की बनाई इस पार्टी और अपने परिवार को साथ रखने के लिए किए मैंने प्रयास किया लेकिन असफल रहा।पार्टी माँ के समान है और माँ के साथ धोखा नहीं करना चाहिए।लोकतंत्र में जनता सर्वोपरि है। पार्टी में आस्था रखने वाले लोगों का मैं धन्यवाद देता हूँ। एक पुराना पत्र साझा करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/pFwojQVzuo
— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) June 15, 2021
More to follow...
