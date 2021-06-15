Chirag Paswan removed as LJP party chief

Chirag Paswan removed as LJP party chief

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 15 2021, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 16:22 ist
Chirag Paswan. Credit: PTI Photo

Chirag Paswan has been removed as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief. Lok Sabha Secretariate has named Pashupati Kumar Paras as the Leader of LJP in place of Chirag Paswan.

The development comes a day after five of the six Lok Janshakti Party MPs in Lok Sabha had joined hands against their leader Chirag Paswan and had elected Pashupati Kumar Paras, the youngest brother of Paswan's late father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, in his place, causing a big churn in Bihar politics.

Chirag Paswan shared a letter written to his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras in March this year in which he said how his uncle's anger at Chirag becoming party President had saddened his father.

 

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chirag Paswan
LJP
Bihar

Related videos

What's Brewing

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

The refugees in Paris with an eye on fashion

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

Army pays tributes to soldiers slain in Galwan Valley

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

NATO nations ready to respond to attacks in space

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

In Pics | Celebrities who died in tragic accidents

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

'Lagaan' turns 20: An interview with Raghubir Yadav

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

Sherpa guide uses savings to help colleagues amid Covid

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

DH Toon | Irony died a thousand deaths at G7 summit

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

 