Congress accuses government of ignoring RBI, ECI objections on electoral bonds

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of ignoring RBI and ECI objections on the electoral bonds scheme.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the issuance of electoral bonds has come under the scanner as the SBI has been caught lying.

"BJP gets 95 pc of Rs 6,128 Crore worth Electoral Bonds issued up to March 2018. BJP Government ignores objections of RBI and ECI," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"PM's role in the issuance of Electoral Bonds comes under scanner. State Bank of India is now caught lying" he alleged.

"Media is 'mum'? No noise, No debates," he added.

While there was no immediate reaction from the BJP on Wednesday to the Congress' allegations, the party had earlier rejected the Congress' criticism of electoral bonds.

The BJP has been saying that these bonds curb black money in electoral politics and has asserted that the Modi government had addressed concerns of various institutions over the issue.