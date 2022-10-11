Baghel, Kamal Nath to represent Cong at Yadav's funeral

Congress deputes Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath to represent party at Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral

The body of the Samajwadi Party patriarch has been kept at his 'kothi' and the cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 11 2022, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 12:05 ist
Yadav died on Monday morning at a private hospital in Gurugram and his mortal remains reached Etawah in the evening. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Tuesday deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to represent the party at the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

Yadav died on Monday morning at a private hospital in Gurugram and his mortal remains reached Etawah in the evening.

Also Read — Crowds turn up to pay last respects to Mulayam Singh Yadav at Saifai

The body of the Samajwadi Party patriarch has been kept at his 'kothi' and the cremation will take place on Tuesday afternoon.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has deputed Kamal Nath and Baghel to attend the funeral of Yadav as representatives of the party, a statement said.

The Congress condoled Yadav's death on Monday, saying it is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

The Congress president had said the voice of socialist ideas has fallen silent with Yadav's death.

The 82-year-old Yadav served as defence minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three times.

