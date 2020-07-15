Congress' door is still open for Sachin Pilot: General secretary Avinash Pande

Congress’ doors are still open for Sachin Pilot, the party's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande said on Wednesday, a day after the rebel leader was removed as state deputy chief minister.

Pilot has said he worked very hard to bring the Congress back in power in Rajasthan and clarified that he is not joining the BJP.



May God give Sachin Pilot wisdom&he doesn't try to topple govt.He should admit his mistake. Doors were always open for him for talks, even today. But, now he seems to have moved ahead of all this, so these things don't matter now: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande to ANI pic.twitter.com/jaJgCPMHPz — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

"The party's doors have not been closed for Pilot. May God give... good sense and he realises his mistake. I pray that he comes out of the elusive trap of BJP," Pande said in a tweet.