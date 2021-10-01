Congress has held Amarinder Singh in high esteem: Harish Rawat on ex-CM's 'humiliated' comment

Reacting to former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's comment that he 'was humiliated', the Congress on Friday said that the party has held him and his family in high esteem.

"Congress has always kept Captain Amarinder Singh and his family in high esteem. Even after suffering a crushing defeat from Patiala Constituency in 1998, he was inducted into the Congress Party and immediately appointed by Sonia Gandhi, as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on three occasions.

Twice, the Congress Party made him the Chief Minister of Punjab. As the Chief Minister, he was given a completely free hand," Congress' Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said in a statement.

Read | 'Can't handle insult': Amarinder Singh to quit Congress

"Despite continuous reminders from his colleagues and the leadership, unfortunately, Captain Amarinder failed to keep his promises on important issues like Bargadi, drugs, electricity etc.

There was a general perception throughout the state that Captain and the Badals are helping each other, and they have a secret understanding. I was always politely suggesting him to initiate action on our election promises. At least five times I discussed these issues with Captain sahib but with no result," he said.

Amarinder Singh on Thursday had made it clear that he was not joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but said that he had no intention of continuing in the Congress, which he said was going downhill with senior leaders being completely ignored.

Singh said he would leave the Congress as he had been "utterly humiliated" and was not trusted.

“I will resign…will not stay in the Congress party,” he said, adding that he was still thinking through his options in the interest of Punjab, whose security was the predominant priority for him.

Watch latest videos by DH here: