Congress has insulted nation: J P Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda continued his attack on the Congress, and raised the ‘Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi’ comment to say that the Congress has insulted the nation and made shameful remarks about the OBC community. He was addressing party workers while inaugurating the district offices of the BJP in Andhra and Telangana.

“The Congress has faced defeat after defeat, and so has become a victim of mental bankruptcy. Congress leaders have forgotten the dignity of words. Rahul Gandhi is arrogant, and has insulted the backward society of the country, but he will not apologise, even when the court asked him to. Now he says that injustice has been done to him,” Nadda said.

Also Read | Nursing big ego with small understanding despite disqualification: Nadda taunts Rahul Gandhi

While virtually inaugurating the offices he said that they are not just buildings, but are an extension of the dreams of the party workers and of the party’s ideology. Listing the BJP government’s grants towards the two states – he said that while there were only 2511 km of National Highway in Telangana till 2014, it has increased to 4996 km today. He added that the railway budget of Telangana this year is Rs 4418 crore, which he said, is over 45 per cent more than last year.

“About Rs 450 crore has been allocated for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh. Also, a budget of Rs 150 crore has been kept for the redevelopment of Fishing Harbour. About Rs 3750 crore has been given for the Greenfield Raipur Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor,” Nadda said.

He added that about 36 lakh farmers of Telangana and 45 lakh farmers of Andhra Pradesh are benefiting from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, while in PM Awas Yojana 2.5 lakh poor people have benefitted in Telangana and around 24 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh. He added that about 31 lakh toilets have been constructed in Telangana and 42 lakh toilets in Andhra Pradesh.

He also took a swipe at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and said that they changed their name to BRS and that the ‘B’ stands for ‘Bhrashtachar’ (corruption).