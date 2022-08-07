Congress is a leaderless party, says Arun Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Arun Singh said that the Congress is unable to understand the people's mood and mindset, and that is the reason for their losing election after election.

In an interview to IANS, BJP's Karnataka and Rajasthan in-charge Singh said, "Congress is a leaderless party, no one gets inspired by Rahul Gandhi and there is also no faith in him, and that is the reason why so many people left Congress."

Expressing confidence over forming the government once again in Karnataka next year, Singh said that the B S Bommai government is doing great work, especially for SC, ST, farmers, and students. "We will once again form the government. Congress is left with no issue," he said.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are the BJP's plans for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign?

The country is completing 75 years of Independence. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal several programmes are being organised across the country.

On the Prime Minister's appeal, the BJP is also organising several programmes from August 9 to 15. From August 9 to 11, BJP will build an atmosphere through various programmes. From August 11 to 13 'Tiranga Yatra' will be held and from August 13 to 15 people will hoist the national flag at their homes.

Through the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme on the occasion of 'Amrit Mahotsav', an atmosphere of festivity has been created in the country. To build a sense of nationalism, everyone will take a pledge to work for the development of the country.

The Prime Minister is a visionary and I thank him for conceptualising such a programme with everyone's participation. 'Ye desh ka karyakram hai' (it is the country's programme) and the BJP is also participating. All our MPs, MLAs, elected representatives and workers will participate in the programmes.

You are saying it is the country's programme, but MPs from the opposition parties did not attend the 'Tiranga Bike Rally'. What would you say?

The Opposition should not do politics on matters of national pride. It is a government programme and everyone must participate. It is not a programme of a political party. We must work together for 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'. Respect for India and our national flag has increased under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. NRIs are now proudly saying that they are Indians. The success of the Prime Minister's visits abroad is an example of rising respect for India in the last eight years.

The Prime Minister has become a 'global leader'. He (Modi) is also working to uplift and empower the poor and marginalised in the country.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was almost washed out till now and it seems the situation is not going to improve. What would you say about disruptions?

The Opposition must understand the Prime Minister Modi ji is leading the nation and people have faith in his decisive leadership. 'Wo Tyagi and Tapasvi hai' and there is no allegation of a single penny against the Prime Minister.

While the whole country is appreciating the policies of the Prime Minister, the Opposition is trying to create an issue from no issues and create 'hungama' in Parliament. First they (Opposition) protested on inflation, from the very start we said that lets discuss but they are not ready for discussion.

Second, they started doing 'hungama' when an enforcement agency was investigating the corruption of the Congress party leadership by transferring property worth several thousand crore in the name of Young Indian.

Like a common man they must come forward and share the details whatever they have with the agency. Why are they afraid of investigation? Nothing will happen, if they have not done anything wrong. Politics of pressure is not right and people of the country are watching this. Congress is unable to understand people's mood and mindset and it is the reason Congress is losing election after election.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge objected to the ED summons to him while the House is in session.

Investigating agencies can call a person to join the investigation while the House is in session. Enforcement agencies are not barred from calling individuals when Parliament is in session.

Do you think Parliament will function smoothly in the last week of the Monsoon Session?

The government is committed and trying to ensure that Parliament functions properly as a lot of money is spent on it. Taxpayers' money should not be wasted and they (Opposition) must come and participate for the interest of the country.

How do you see the Congress showing strength on Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday celebration?

There is a lot of difference between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivkumar and I don't think it will improve. Congress is a leaderless party, no one gets inspired by Rahul Gandhi and there is also no faith in him, this is the reason why so many people left the Congress. Recently Kuldeep Bishnoi left the Congress and joined the BJP. Leaderless parties never unite leaders and they will not unite the Congress in Karnataka.

Second, the Bommai government is doing great work, especially for SC, ST, farmers, and students. The Bommai government is giving additional Rs 4,000 to farmers from Centre's 'Kisan Samman Needhi'. The BJP government in the state is popular. Work on several central schemes like 'Har Ghar Jal' and 'PM Sadak Yojana' is progressing at a fast pace.

We will once again form the government. The Congress is left with no issue.

What would you say about the anger among your cadre over the recent killing of BJP workers in Karnataka?

Killing of Hindus took place during the Congress government in Karnataka and the PFI has influence. After our government came, the noose tightened around the PFI and they shifted to Kota.

Our government banned cow slaughter, strictly handled the hijab controversy and the Hubli communal tension.

Quick action was taken against the culprits and they were arrested immediately for killing a BJP youth wing worker. We promise justice will be delivered.

Do you think Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the BJP will help the party in next year's Rajasthan assembly polls?

BJP is very strong in Rajasthan and there is huge anti incumbency against (Ashok) Gehlot government. The Bishnoi community has a huge number in Rajasthan and Kuldeep Bishnoi joining the BJP will definitely benefit us.