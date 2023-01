Congress means trust: Rahul Gandhi lauds Himachal govt's decision to restore Old Pension Scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed the Himachal Pradesh government's decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme in its first cabinet meeting, saying the "Congress means trust".

राजस्थान- OPS ✅

छत्तीसगढ़- OPS ✅

हिमाचल प्रदेश- OPS ✅ हिमाचल की कांग्रेस सरकार ने बिना देरी वादा निभाया। ‘हर घर लक्ष्मी' - महिलाओं को प्रति माह ₹1500 पहुंचाने वाली योजना को 30 दिन में लागू करने के लिए भी कमेटी बैठाई। कांग्रेस मतलब भरोसा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 15, 2023

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday approved the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in its first cabinet meeting, calling it a "Lohri gift" to 1.36 lakh employees who currently are under the New Pension Scheme.

The Congress had promised to take a decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at the first meeting of the government and it stood by the promise.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the Congress had brought back the OPS in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and now Himachal Pradesh.

“A committee was also constituted (in Himachal) to implement 'Har Ghar Lakshmi' - a scheme to provide Rs 1500 per month to women in 30 days. Congress means trust," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.