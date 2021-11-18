Congress questions PM's silence on 'Chinese' villages coming up near Doklam plateau

Congress on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why he was "silent" on the incursion of China into Bhutanese territory and setting up four new villages near Doklam.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "100 Square KMs of 'land grab' and illegal incursion and setting four new villages by China in Bhutan, next to Doklam is a blow to India's national security. This happened between May-Nov 2021. Why is PM 'mum'? Who will defend national security?"

On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh questioned whether the government was "tolerating all-round aggression" from China and "doing absolutely nothing about it?"

He said that the new villages lie near the Doklam plateau where India and China had a faceoff in 2017, after which China bypassed Indian defences to resume road construction activity in the region.



The new construction on Bhutanese soil is "particularly worrying" for India since the country has "historically advised" Bhutan on its external relations policy and continues to train its armed forces, he said.

"We urge the Prime Minister to not hide behind smokescreens and answer to the people," Vallabh told a press conference.

Claiming that the Modi government's "unpardonable, blatant and brazen compromise of national security and India’s territorial integrity stands "exposed once again", he alleged that the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have "undermined the astounding valour and insurmountable grit" of the armed forces, who faced Chinese incursions and aggressions with "indomitable courage and sacrifice".

Vallabh alleged that in the last 18 months, the government has compromised India's security vis-a-vis the dominant positions of the armed forces in the Kailash ranges and undermined the country's territorial integrity by withdrawing the forces from Finger 4 to Finger 3 on the north bank of the Pangong lake.

"Why had China occupied India’s territory inside the LAC up to Y-junction in Depsang Plains? Why China occupied India’s territory inside the LAC up to Y-junction in Gogra and Hot Springs? How come China entered into our territory, Arunachal Pradesh and constructed a village, dual-use village. Not just a residential village, it is also a military cantonment," he said.

He said that Congress would raise the issue inside and outside Parliament.

"I want to assure the government of India on behalf of Congress that we will not ask what mistakes you had committed in the last seven years, as far as your Chinese policies are concerned, but, at least now, show some courage. Please, talk about the Chinese policy. What is our diplomacy regarding China? Please, share that with our country. Please don’t compromise the national security and India’s territorial integrity because every day with the new revelation, every day your stand got exposed as far as the compromise of national security and territorial integrity of our nation is concerned," he added.

