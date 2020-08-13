Congress revokes suspension of two Sachin Pilot camp MLAs

Congress revokes suspension of two Pilot camp MLAs

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 13 2020, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 16:43 ist
Vishvendra Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress on Thursday revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government.

They were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a “conspiracy” to topple the Congress government in the state.

The decision to revoke the suspension of the two MLAs follows a patch-up between the Ashok Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot after the intervention of the party’s top leadership in Delhi.

“After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma Ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked,” AICC general secretary Avinash Pande tweeted.

Eighteen MLAs had backed Pilot in the rebellion, demanding a change of leadership in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
Sachin Pilot
Congress
AICC
Rahul Gandhi

